In April, US model Gigi Hadid confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child during her interview with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.

Singer Zayn Malik and US model Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together.

The former One Direction star, Malik, took to social media to share an emotional post about their newborn daughter and showed the photo of him holding a tiny hand.

Earlier this month, Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, shared a since-deleted Instagram post, in which, as fans believed, he hinted that the model had given birth to her baby.

Even though the post was removed, fans managed to take screenshots of the letter that Hadid apparently wrote to his grandchild, titled "Grandpa's heart".

"Hello my little grandchild, it is me. My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon. I wish for you a happy time", he wrote.

The star couple began dating back in 2015. In 2018, they broke up, but later got back together. In 2020, the paparazzi caught the lovebirds together leaving a restaurant, although fans were 'sure' that the two were not together. However, on the Valentine's Day, Zane and Gigi offered each other their best wishes on the social networks.