ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has said that they cherish their deep and meaningful relations with Sri Lanka, which are based on mutual trust and shared interests in maintaining regional peace, security and stability.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka must actively engage further to enhance cooperation in all fields for progress of their people and rising together as regional partners.

He was expressing these views in a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Air Chief Marshal Yayalth Weerakkody.

The chairman Senate emphasised the need for increased people to people contacts particularly exchange of parliamentary delegations, business community, cultural troupe that could generate a momentum resulting in cementing their bonds of friendship to great extent.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner talking on the occasion said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed cordial and deep-rooted ties and they were grateful for Pakistan’s assistance and support in their difficult times. He also stressed the need for activating Pak-Sri Lankan parliamentary friendship group in order to boost relations between parliamentarians of both the countries and for learning from each other’s experiences.

Talking about trade between the two countries he said that there exists immense potential that needed to be fully explored and exploited. “Pakistan and Sri Lanka have free trade agreement though but its benefits in real terms need to be reaped”, he added.

Chairman Bokhari reaffirmed his commitment for active liaison of parliamentarians by further activating Pak-Sri Lanka friendship group.

Talking about role of Senate, he told the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, “This is the House that represents the federation itself without any disparity and is playing very crucial role in legislative business, budgetary recommendations and parliamentary oversight and accountability via its standing committees”.

Bokhari expressed his satisfaction that bilateral trade was touching US $ 400 million but it should be further enhanced. He told the Sri Lankan High Commissioner that Pakistan could export wheat, rice, poultry and meat along with textile and other processed goods to other countries including Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in defence fields and offered help in curbing menace of terrorism from this region saying though it differs from what Sri Lanka had experienced.

The Chairman informed the High Commissioner that Pakistan attached great importance to the preservation of Gandhara heritage and Buddhist relics and sights. He emphasized the need for cultural exchanges and cricket diplomacy for connecting the people of two friendly countries.

At the end, Sri Lankan High Commissioner invited the chairman Senate to visit Sri Lanka.