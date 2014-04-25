New York: Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to join The Jungle Book. Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom star Idris Elba has already been cast in the movie, voicing Shere Khan, the man-eating tiger. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winning actress Lupita is in final negotiations for Raksha, the mother wolf who adopts the young boy Mowgli. Scarlett is in the early stages of talks to voice the hypnotising python Kaa, it added. An actor has not yet been cast as Mowgli for the reboot of the much-loved 1967 animated Disney film.–BTG