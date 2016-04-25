Islamabad

The federal government has failed to collect billions of rupees royalty on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from the Exploration and Production companies, it is learnt reliably here.

Directorate General Petroleum Concession is not collecting Royalty on LPG from E&P companies since its inception, an official source told The Nation. The total royalty amount is more than Rs 20 billion, the source added. Sindh is the biggest effectee of the nonpayment of Royalty by the E&P companies, the source said adding that the second number is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the direction of Public Account Committee of May 21, 2010, an expert committee was constituted which has announced that royalty of LPG is payable at sale value of LPG.

Similarly the Petroleum Policy 2012 has very clearly stated that “Royalty will be payable at the rate of 12.5 percent of the value of petroleum at the field gate. The royalty will be paid in cash or kind to provinces to the extent of their share of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbon (such as LPG, NGL, Solvent oil, Gasoline and others) as well as all substances including sulphur, produced in association with such hydrocarbon,” the source said.

Under the petroleum policy 2012, 10 percent of the royalty will be utilized in the oil/gas producing district. It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly Standing committee which met last week, on the issue of royalty, was also kept in dark about the royalty on LPG. The committee was upset over the provision of incomplete data, by DG PC, on royalty figures.

According the definition of royalty, “A royalty payment is made to the legal owner of a property, patent copyrighted work or franchise by those who wish to make use of it for the purpose of generating revenue or other such desirable activities. In most cases, royalties are designed to compensate the owner for the asset’s use and are legally binding,”.

But instead of clear decision from the PAC and Petroleum Policy 2012 the matter was referred, by DGPC, to the Law division. Some officials of the companies are working on attachment and deputations, in the ministry of petroleum and natural resources and its attached departments, and they are trying to protect the interest of the Exploration and Production companies, the source claimed.

Currently there are dozens of people are working in the ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, and its attached directorates, the source claimed. These officials are taking salaries from their companies and sitting in the ministry to protect their interests, the source claimed.

The Department Account Committee (DAC) in its meeting in March recommended LPG Audit Para No.2.4.13 of Audit Report 2013-14 for settlement and the same was settled.

Now the meeting of the Public Account Committee is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), to discuss the issues related to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, and it is likely that they will also question DG PC about the royalty collection.

Peshawar High Court in its decision has also directed that “If the royalty has not been paid on LPG to the provincial government by OGRA or OGDCL as the case may be, the federal government is directed to impress upon both the authorities/functionaries to make immediate arrangement for the payment of royalty amount on LPG to provinces.

Now the federal government is not implementing the decision of Peshawar High court and the provinces is likely to seek the contempt of court against the DG PC.

However when contacted Director General Petroleum Concession, Saeedullah Shah, rejected any foul play by the directorate saying that they are not hindering the collection of royalty of LPG. “There is only confusion about the definition of royalty collection on LPG and we are once again sending the matter to the Law division to clarify the clause,” the source said.