rawalpindi-Almost 3613 graduates of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) were awarded degrees while 74 students were decorated with medals during the 19th Convocation held here on Tuesday.

As many as 26 students received PhD degrees, 656 awarded M.Phil & MS degrees, 1450 secured Masters Degrees, while 1481 students got undergraduate degrees in their respective disciplines. Gold medals were awarded to 49 students on their outstanding performance in their academic record while 13 bagged silver and 12 secured bronze in the convocation, informed varsity spokesman.

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Yousaf Zafar was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, China Huazhong Agriculture University’s delegation, Deans, Directors, Faculty members, graduates and parents also attended the convocation.

Dr Yousaf Zafar urged the outgoing graduates to give their best input through transforming the knowledge and skills that they learnt during their academic life into practical endeavours for the prosperity and well being of the nation. He said we need to explore the potential of youth and use it for the development of science and technology which will ultimately lead to the well being of mankind.

He appreciated the pace of the multidimensional development of PMAS-AAUR and stressed on the need of concentrated research in agri- sector, especially in relevance to the arid areas. He congratulated the graduates and also distributed medals and gave away degrees to the graduates.

Earlier, VC Dr Sarwat N Mirza in his welcome address said over twelve thousand students are studying and four hundred twenty five scholars are pursuing their doctorates in different disciplines in the university as it is fast becoming one of the prestigious seats of learning in the country.

“A number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various national and International organizations has also been signed for academic and research sharing. The provision of better research facilities encouraged the faculty to publish 346 research papers in national and international reputed journals,” he said.

The VC said the university has allocated funds to enable staff and students to engage in research activities aimed at providing solutions to societal problems besides promoting and defending intellectual and academic freedom, scholarship and innovation in the field of education.

He informed that the university has successfully entered the Phase-II of its Attock Campus that would be inaugurated soon, adding “Keeping in view the importance of modern day agriculture, the university has made remarkable achievements in the field of hydroponics.”

Besides indigenization of hydroponic technology and use of local materials, the university is actively engaged in adoption of this technology at farmers’ level, he said. He also informed that a mega project of establishing twelve units in entire Punjab at different locations is near completion by the university.

Providing details about the efforts of the university to improve academic and research activities he said a number of teaching departments have been strengthened through the infrastructure development, procurement of sophisticated scientific equipment and purchase of books. “The faculty members have earned a good number (129) research projects worth Rs 577.154 million from different funding agencies like HEC, PSF, PARC, & UAF,” he said.

Encouraging the students for their efforts he said “We share the joy and glory with your parents, guardians, sponsors and faculty members of the departments who have made significant contributions to your education.