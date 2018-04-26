Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four disgruntled PML-N lawmakers who recently announced resignations from the ruling party once again failed to appear before the National Assembly speaker’s office on Tuesday where they were summoned to verify their resignations.

According to the National Assembly officials, the speaker waited for the MNAs but they did not show up. The four MNAs have been summoned again to appear on April 30. A letter would also be written again to the MNAs to verify their resignations.

It is compulsory for the lawmakers to verify their resignations before the speaker or secretary of the National Assembly.

The MNAs summoned to the speaker office include Khusro Bakhtiar, Basit Bukhari, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Qasim Noon. They are part of the group, who after enjoying ruling elite for around five years, one fine day announced to leave the party and pursue a mass movement asking to make southern Punjab a separate province.

Early this month, eight PML-N lawmakers announced resigning from their seats during a press conference.