SHIKARPUR - Makholpur police checkpost, notorious for taking bribes from citizens, in the limits of Hamayun police station was removed and the in-charge had been arrested on the directions of SSP Masood Bangash on Tuesday. Makholpur police checkpost chief Inayatullah Khoharo was arrested over taking bribe from the citizens. Further investigation was underway.

MINOR DIES

A 7-year-old boy was crushed to death under the wheels of tractor at Lab-e-Mehran Mohalla on Tuesday.

Ahsan Ali, son of Usman Brohi, was playing with other children and he was crushed to death by a tractor.

The tractor driver managed to flee. Area police took tractor into custody and initiated further investigation.

DOUBLE MURDER CASE REGISTERED

A case of double murder was registered against Ghulam Shabir Lerwani, father of deceased girl and uncle of deceased, at Meeranpur police station on the behalf of state on Tuesday. SHO Mian Javeed Ahmed Mahar arrested the accused Ghulam Shabir and claimed to have recovered axe which was used in murder, while further investigation was underway, police sources said.

Ghulam Shabir strangled his daughter Girh Naz to death while killed his nephew Nazeer Ahmed with axe over the suspicion of illicit relations and managed to escape from place of incident on Monday.