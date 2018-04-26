Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) annual exams of all groups have been started in Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts amidst strict security arrangements.

Over 51,000 male and female students appeared in the annual exam at 75 exam centres. Report said that there was confusion among candidates as they were not properly apprised about their examination centre.

They faced hardships in search of their examination centres and seat numbers. In examination centres of female particularly seat numbers were not arranged properly in classes.

However, exam was held in peaceful condition in the district no any untoward incident was reported from any examination centre of the district. Private TV channels reporters faced hardships for getting footage of the exam as Board Chairman Barkat Ali had imposed ban over entry of reporters and photographers in the centres during exam.

Local journalists and photographers have strongly condemned the decision of the chairman to impose ban on entry of reporters in the examination centres.

Over a dozen teams of the above educational board headed by Chairman Barkat Ali, Controller Examination Anwer Aleem Khanzada and other officers carried out raids at the various examination centres.

Dozens of candidates caught as involved in use of unfair means and cheating and made copy cases while impersonators were also caught and seised also cheating materials and various invigilators were also declared disqualified in charges of their serious inefficiency.