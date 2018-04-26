Share:

LAHORE - Consultants in Pakistan are eager to improve skills and update knowledge to meet modern day requirements, said Dr Duncan Edches, Head of Gynecology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada while addressing a press conference at Regional Centre of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan on Tuesday.

Flanked by Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Director General International Relations CPSP, Prof Muhammad Tayyab, Director Advanced Life Support Obstetrics and senior consultants, he said that advanced training in obstetrics would definitely help decreasing mortality relating to complications during delivery.

Dr Duncan Edches is in Lahore these days to supervise ALSO at CPSP Regional Centre. During his stay, he also visited historical buildings and the Walled City.

Dr Duncan Edches said that ALSO provided set schedule for dealing scary kind of events while dealing Obs emergency. He said that trained consultants would transfer knowledge to fellow colleagues and students which would ultimately help improving handling of complicated cases in obstetrics/gynecology.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted academic activities at CPSP during the last 10 years. He said that CPSP has arranged 168 Advance Trauma Life Support (ATLS) courses in which 2612 doctors were trained according international standard. In addition to that, he said, 15 ATLS instructor courses were also conducted in which 130 senior doctors were trained as master trainers.

CPSP Regional Centre has witnessed usual hustle and bustle after six months as Prof Gondal was giving most of time to Fatima Jinnah Medical University during the period.

Prof Gondal said that as many as 20,057 doctors have been provided training in Basic Life Support. He said that 175 consultants have been trained as master trainers for conducting BLS courses. CPSP organized 24 Pediatrics Advance Life Support (PALS) course in which 259 doctors were provided training. He said that 27 ALSO courses have been conducted in which 583 doctors have been trained, he said, adding, 172 Advance Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) workshops were also arranged for 1924 doctors.

Prof Muhammad Tayyab said that one woman dies in every 37 minutes in the country due to complications during childbirth. He expressed hope that ALSO would help reducing maternal mortality rate in the country. Prof Nudrat Suhail, Prof Ghulam Mustafa Arrain and Prof Noreen Akmal were also present.