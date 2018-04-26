Share:

Pakistan and China share remarkable and exceptional warm, friendly and mutually beneficial relationship and we regard China as most reliable friend and partner.

This quite emphatic statement was made by National Security Adviser Lt Gen ® Nasser Khan Janjua when Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on him in Islamabad the other day.

Reports appearing in the media said that during the meeting which lasted for sometime matters regarding bilateral relationship between China and Pakistan particularly different aspects of great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed in a very warm and friendly atmosphere.

Both sides also reiterated their continued support for constructive efforts required for attaining peace and regional stability.

The Chinese envoy expressed his satisfaction over the mutual cooperation saying that the Chinese Government is keen to enhance its bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in multi-dimensional spheres, China holds faith on building of economic corridor as conductive for promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region, CPEC is indeed a key to regional prosperity and sustainable peace in the region.

All weather, trust-worthy and reliable friendly , mutually beneficial relations between China and Pakistan hardly need any elaboration and these are being strengthened and promoted with the passage of time particularly following launching of the CPEC couple of years back and are gradually become enviable for the rest of the world.

AAMER NAJMEE,

Lahore, March 27.