ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to launch the Economic Survey 2017-18 on Thursday (tomorrow) to share key economic indicators and the performance of

different sectors of the economy during the year 2017-18. The survey would highlight the main features of the government’s economic policies. The survey will cover the

development of all the important sectors of economy, including growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital

markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.–APP

The survey will also highlight the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capital income, sources said. It will also highlight issues of environment, contingent liabilities, tax expenditure as well as economic and social indicators.