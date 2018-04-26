Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday extended the date for registration of votes in the electoral lists to April 30.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the date has been extended keeping in view the requests received from different segments of the society.

The spokesperson asked the people to visit the nearby display centres or the District Election Commission office to get their votes registered or have their details corrected.

The voters were earlier asked to check their and their family members’ votes and other relevant details to highlight any discrepancy, request corrections, or get their votes transferred from the designated place to another by today.

They now have till Monday April 30 to visit the display centres and make sure that necessary changes are made.

The ECP had prepared preliminary electoral rolls with the names of over 104 million voters and put them on display at over 14,000 display centres across the country from March 26 for inspection by the general public.

The lists contain the names of 8.1 million new voters.

The data shows 21 per cent increase in the number of voters since the last general elections in 2013. The names of about 800,000 voters have been removed from the list that was used in the 2013 general elections, according to the ECP.