rawalpindi - Ex-MNA Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan on Tuesday said that Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was mouthpiece of former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf and had failed in launching development projects in his constituency.

He claimed that PML-N, following the instructions of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif had provided the masses the facilities of electricity, gas, water and built hospitals in NA-55. “Sheikh Rashid did nothing for the improvement in the living conditions of his voters except making tall claims in TV talk shows,” said Shakil Awan at a presser in Rawalpindi Press Club on Tuesday.

He said that the PML-N is united under the wise leadership of Sharifs and would not allow the city to be divided. Awan said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the objections of PML-N over the proposed delimitation plan and restore the old constituency of city NA-55 but opposition members wanted to go to courts to make amendments in their favour.

“We and residents of the city are waiting the decision of Supreme Court in Sheikh Rashid Ahmed disqualification case and are hopeful that the decision will come on merit,” he said and added that the decision of the court would be accepted whether it was in their favour or not.

He said that the PML-N always respected the decisions of the courts.

“We always implement the courts order without any delay and Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif case is an example of that,” he said.

He said that he bagged 78,000 votes in 2013 general elections but his opponent was declared a successful candidate. He said that despite all the odds, the PML-N government launched many development works in the NA-55 which turned into NA-62 under new delimitations.

He said PML-N government approved Rs 5.3 billion for Mother and Child Hospital at Asghar Mall which launched by Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, former spokesman of Pervez Musharrf, who wanted to construct the structure to make election stunt but the federal and provincial governments of PML-N decided to complete the project.

He said that during last five years, the PML-N government improved the natural gas supply system in the city while laying seven kilometre long gas supply line of eight inch diameter. He said that more than 30 new tube wells and 20 filtration plants installed in the city area for the provision of clean drinking water facility to the residents. He said that the rusty water supply lines in all the union councils of the city were replaced.

Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan lashed at Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and said that former spokesman of military dictator Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf did not launch any work in education and PML-N government completed the upgradation of city schools and colleges while introducing new boys college at Khyaban-e-Sir Syed.