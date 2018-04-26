Share:

KARACHI - Fire in a wood godown in Godhran area reduced all the goods to ashes on Tuesday.

After receiving information, three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene to douse the blaze. As the flames grew, two more fire tenders arrived the location.

The five vehicles and one bowser managed to control the fire after hectic efforts.

According to initial report, fire brigade officials say that the fire erupted due to short circuit. The incident caused loss wood worth Rs85 lac and machinery costing Rs 6 million.