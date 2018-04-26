Share:

WASHINGTON:- Former president George H.W. Bush was being treated for a blood infection on Tuesday, just days after laying his wife Barbara to rest. His office stressed late Monday that Bush, 93, was responding to treatment. He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital early Sunday, the day after bidding a final farewell to his wife of 73 years during a funeral in the same Texas city. Barbara Bush died last Tuesday. The 41st president greeted and shook hands with numerous attendees at the invitation-only funeral attended by four former presidents, including himself and his son George W. Bush.–AFP

More than a thousand people attended the ceremony.