HAFIZABAD - A young girl of Doaaba (Chak Chatha) was abducted and gang raped for two days by four accused.

According to police source, she was lured away by a neighbour Razia Bibi on some pretext. Later, accused Razia along with Abubakar, Ali Hassan, Ali Raza and an unidentified accused bundled her into a car and took her to a dera near Airport on Gujranwala road where the accused ravished her for two days and accused Razia Bibi allegedly monitored the offence. As a result the physical condition of the victim became critical, the accused threw her outside her house.

STRIKE: The local medical store owners observed shutter down strike and later blocked the Fawara Chowk by burning tyres to protest against the sealing of three medical stores. However, the health officer negotiated with the office-bearers of the Druggist Association and desealed the stores following which they opened their stores.

The city police registered a case against Azhar Qayyum Cheema, president of Druggist Association, and 24 others under section 341 PPC on the charge of resorting to illegal strike and creating hurdles in the smooth follow of traffic in Fawara Chowk by burning tyres for about two hours.