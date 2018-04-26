Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has shaved part of her hair for a ‘subtle change’. The 25-year-old singer has switched up her trademark long brunette tresses in recent years for more daring styles - such as a short platinum bob - to transition her Disney teen star image toward the edgy pop princess look she’s now known for, and the ‘Wolves’ singer changed up her style again yesterday with a shaved undercut style and high ponytail.

Debuting the new look on Instagram, she wrote: ‘’Always need a subtle change. Puma Germany family time grateful for the welcome!’’

And it seems the daring-do may have been a spontaneous decision after the hair stylist behind the look took to Instagram to reveal his surprise at receiving an impromtu phone call from Selena’s team to initiate the cut.

Tim Dueñas posted: ‘’When your friend calls you to give Selena Gomez an undercut ... marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun.’’

The pop star - who has worked with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Coach during her career - designed a pair of trainers, called the Phenom Lux, with Puma which will help fund important research into Lupus, an autoimmune disease the star has battled for years and the brunette beauty made her way to Germany to visit sportswear giants headquarters who were behind Selena’s first shoe collaboration.

Puma will also be donating $100,000 of the sales from the trainers, which will go to the Lupus Research Alliance charity.

Taking to Instagram, she said: ‘’Decided to come to Germany to meet my Puma family and Thank them and thank you for my first shoe collab being sold out!! also for every shoe you bought, you gave to the lupus alliance foundation a donation!’’