LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan yesterday cut short his scheduled engagements in Lahore and left for Islamabad minutes after his arrival at Data Darbar shrine presumably for security reasons.

He was scheduled to address small public gatherings at Bhaati Gate, Mochi Gate, Sherawala Gate and other areas in the walled City to mobilise party workers for the upcoming political gathering to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29.

PTI sources said that Imran had to cancel his scheduled visit to the walled City after the security agencies warned him about the possible threats to his life in the wake of Quetta attack occurring just before his arrival at the shrine.

Talking to reporters before his departure for Islamabad, Imran said a “very big [political] wicket” of the political opponents was about to fall. But he did not reveal any name despite insistence from the reporters. “I cannot tell you the name at this moment”, he said.

Talking about party’s upcoming rally on April 29,Imran Khan said an overwhelming number of people whom he called “Tsunami Plus” will gather at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

“People here have so far seen “Tsunami”, but on Sunday they would see “Tsunami Plus”, he observed, stating that he would make a big political announcement at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Earlier, two PML-Q leaders from Kasur, Dr Azimuddin Lakhvi and Col (Retd) Hashim called on Imran Khan and announced to join PTI. Malik Ahmad Usman Chanter, a PML-N leader from Bahawalpur also joined the PTI on this occasion.