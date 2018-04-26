Share:

CM’s son-in-law grilled at NAB office for two hours

Mr Imran Ali Yousaf, the Punjab chief minister’s son-in-law, appeared before the national anti-graft body in Lahore in connection with corruption allegations on Tuesday. A source in the national accountability bureau claimed that Imran Yousaf was grilled by a combined investigation team for more than two hours. Later, he was allowed to leave the bureau. But, the accused is likely to be called again for interrogation. “The NAB officials will examine the statements of the suspect and he may be called again for interrogation, if required,” an official said and requested anonymity. Last week, the son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif had failed to appear before the NAB in Lahore. He was summoned by the authority to explain his position in a corruption case involving former head of the Punjab Power Development Company. Reportedly, Mr Imran was accused of receiving millions of rupees from the former chief executive officer of the PPDC. Imran is also accused of getting Mr Ikram Naveed appointed as CEO of the PPDC where Mr Naveed allegedly committed massive corruption. Naveed is already in the custody of NAB on physical remand till April 25. The anti-graft body is also investigating transfer of millions of rupees into the bank accounts of Mr Imran from the accounts of the power development company. Also, the NAB is investigating another case of “assets beyond means” against the son-in-law of CM Shehbaz Sharif. Mr Imran also owns a multi-storey plaza in Lahore, officials said.–Staff Reporter

JI proposes names for Punjab caretaker setup

Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said delay of a single day in holding election could have serious consequence. In a statement issued from JI head office Mansora on Tuesday, Siraj appreciated Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarks about the supremacy of the constitution and the democratic system. He said that the caretaker setup must be truly impartial. Siraj expressed deep concern over the increasing load shedding in the country. He said, in spite of the tall claims of the rulers, load shedding up to 18 hours a day was going on in the rural areas and from ten to twelve hours load shedding in urban areas. This had made the lives of the people miserable. He said that the government had failed to provide any relief to the general public from price spiral, poverty and unemployment. The JI chief took strong exception to the government plan to privatize country’s airports. He said that the government was searching for the parties for this purpose. He said that by intentionally making major airports a liability, the rulers wanted to hand over these to local and international parties against the national interest and was bound to create serious security problems. Meanwhile, the JI Punjab chapter has proposed the names of former Chief Justice, Lahore High Court, Justice Mian Allah Nawaz, former Federal Secretary Education Dr Safdar Mehmud and former Federal Secretary Industries Khizar Hayat Gondal for the caretaker set up in the province.–Staff Reporter

‘Waqt ko Tham lo’ published

Fakhar Zaman’s fourth anthology of Urdu ghazals titled “Waqt ko Tham lo” has been published. The foreword has been written by poet Zafar Iqbal. In his preface, Zafar Iqbal says that Fakhar Zaman’s entire Urdu and Punjabi poetry is poetry of commitment and definite ideology. He also wrote that he has very successfully used new metaphors and symbols, which are in accordance with modern sensibility. Fakhar has used modern diction and new and fresh ideas in his poetry. As he is used to experiment in his novels, he has made many experiments in his ghazals. He is aware of the cyber ethos and thus has used internet terminology in many of his ghazals. Since he has throughout his life struggled against injustice, corruption and decadent social order, his poetry is also reflective of these ideas. In his poetry, Zaman not only uses modern words as a fashion and fad but uses them to convey the social message. Words like “password” “email”, “sms” and other such social media vocabulary is found abundantly in his ghazals. Zaman’s poetry also speaks for peace, tolerance and humanism.–Staff Reporter

Man shot dead by ‘friend’

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his friend as they clashed over some dispute in Shadbagh police precincts on Tuesday evening. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Zeeshan, a resident of Ashraf Park. The victim family told the police that Asif, a friend of the deceased, opened fire on Zeeshan with a pistol as they clashed over some dispute. As a result, Zeeshan received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The killer fled instantly. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made so far.–Staff Reporter

Maryam, Nawaz back

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached their Jati Umra residence after attending NAB hearing in Islamabad. They were warmly received by workers on their arrival.–Staff Reporter

Families of fallen heroes being taken care of, says CCPO

LAHORE: The Lahore Police is actively facilitating the relatives of martyred policemen and the retiring staffers on medical grounds through Welfare Eye. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains expressed these views at a ceremony arranged for handing over of motorcycle keys to Wajahat Ali, son of a martyred sub inspector Abdul Majeed, here on Tuesday. The CCPO said that police officers and officials were the assets of the department and Lahore police appreciate their services. He vowed that the department would not leave alone the heirs of martyred and retired policemen while maintaining a constant liaison with them besides extending all possible assistance and cooperation to these families. It is pertinent to mention that in a very short span of time a number of financial assistance matters of policemen have been resolved through Welfare Eye. On this occasion, the heirs of the martyred sub inspector thanked the CCPO and SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem for their great efforts in this regard.

Turkish team calls on adviser to CM

An 8-member delegation of Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration met Advisor to Chief Minister Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan welcomed the delegation and thanked it for visiting Lahore and providing training to 35 persons of Public Health Engineering, Urban Unit and WASA in Turkey. He said, “We are thankful for the help which Turkish government and its department provided to Pakistan for public transport.” WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz sought help from Turkish experts regarding specification of water meters, procurement and for digging of sewerage lines. –APP

He said that Turkey should provide technical assistance for tunnel boring instead of conventional digging for sewerage lines so that development works could be completed in less time. WASA MD also exchanged views on these matters with the delegation in WASA head office and also showed them cultural documentary of Lahore. The delegation appreciated the documentary and assured for providing all possible technical and financial assistance.–APP