LONDON:- Sir Mick Jagger is writing new music for The Rolling Stones. The band - currently comprising of Jagger, 74, Keith Richards, 74, Charlie Watts, 76, and Ronnie Wood, 70 - are still touring despite having a combined age of 294, and now the lead singer has hinted there may be a new album on the way. He told The Irish Independent newspaper: ‘’I am writing at the moment ... I’m just writing. It is mostly for the Stones at the moment. I’m just writing. I don’t really think about what I have written, much. I just keep ploughing forward, really.’’