LOS ANGELES-Jason Statham will happily make a sequel to ‘The Meg’ - but only if the original is a success.

The 50-year-old actor stars in the upcoming action-horror movie, which is due out in August, and Statham has claimed that if the film is a hit at the box office, a sequel is certain to be made.

He shared: ‘’I think it’s like anything in this day and age - if it makes money, there’s obviously an appetite to make more money. ‘’And if it doesn’t do well, they’ll soon sweep it under the carpet. But that’s the way Hollywood works. Everyone tries to make a good film, and it lies in the hands of the audience.

‘’People are the ultimate decider; the audience is the decider of whether anything gets to be a sequel or not.’’ In the upcoming film, Statham’s on-screen character, a diver called Jonas Taylor.