Islamabad: Kuch Khaas, Centre for Arts, Culture and Dialogue would organise a very unique event titled “PechaKucha” Nights in Islamabad with not only presentations by some of the most prominent performers of Pakistan, but also featuring their dance performances from April 29. The event would be organized in connection with International Dance Day. Renowned artists including Indu Mitha, Suhaee Abro, Wahab Shah, Rafia Ban, Asfandyar Anis Khattak, Sundus Jamil and Gillian Rhodes will share their experiences and showcase their art. An official of Kuch Khas told APP that dance has been a part of our culture and the culture of the Indus region since prehistoric times. The statue of the Dancing Girl discovered from Mohenjodaro is a testament to how, even 5000 years ago, our society was enamoured by the art of dance.