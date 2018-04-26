Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar inspected and reviewed anti encroachments operation that was begun in the limits of KMC Sports Complex and China Ground on Kashmir Road during a visit on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by the city council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman City Council’s Land Committee Syed Arshad Hassan, Director Anti Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui and other officers.

On this occasion, the mayor told the media that an operation against encroachments begun and on Tuesday five marriage lawns, a mixture plant and other constructions were demolished with the help of heavy machinery, all such encroachments will be removed under the orders of the Supreme Court.

He said the sports complex will be made better by providing more facilities for sports training and sports competitions so that young sportsmen and students could avail best training facility inside the complex.

He said this sports complex had been using for commercial purposes since last twenty years under the patronage of land mafia, however all such encroachments are being removed and after this the complex will be renovated and used only for sports activities and sports competitions. The mayor said the trees and grass lawns in the complex will be protected in this operation against encroachments and the parks will be made even greener and beautiful.

He said this sports complex has since its inception offered facilities for various sports discipline including swimming, tennis, hockey, roller hockey, squash, indoor games so that young and emerging talent could further polish its talent by training on regular basis and perform at the higher levels.

Akhtar said in all big cities parks and playgrounds held much importance due to their effectiveness for healthy and creative activities and to improve the environmental conditions which is now considered an important issue in the metropolitan cities of the world. He said Karachi suffered a lot due to land grabbing and encroachments in each and every nook of the city, however now no one will be allowed to take the land that has been allocated for parks and playgrounds and if still any encroachments are made, these will be demolished immediately.

Meanwhile, Wasim Akhtar while presiding a meeting on storm water drains directed concerned officers to complete the cleaning and removal of chocking points in the city drains so that these drains could be saved from overflow during coming monsoon season.

He said such an effective strategy should be adopted for channelisation and cleaning of drains that could stop dumping of garbage and other waste in drains and water flow in these channels could be made better.

The meeting was attended by the director general works Shahab Anwer, senior director coordination Masood Alam, chief engineer KDA Ramchand, chief engineers of different zones and executive engineer of city drains.

The mayor was given a detailed briefing on this occasion regarding cleaning of Gujjar Nala and Mehmoodabad Nala and other development plan for these drains. He said we need to complete the cleaning work of drains on priority basis because rainy season starts in June and we have to complete all preparation in the first week of May.

He said the clear space around the drains should now be used in an effective way so that no one could re-establish encroachments there.

Wasim said whatever funds available for this purpose, will be utilized only on cleaning of storm water drains so that surrounding localities could be saved from overflowing of drains during rains.

He urged the officers to work with mutual coordination and under a better strategy to bring improvement in the condition of these natural channels of drainage of rain water in the city.