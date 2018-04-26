Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on an official visit to Iran to attend 6th three-day Indian Ocean Naval Symposium titled "Conclave of Chiefs 2018" held meetings with various commanders of Iran's Navy and other defence authorities.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were discussed during the meeting.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also thanked Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi for inviting him invitation to attend 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, “Conclave of Chiefs 2018”.

Both dignitaries also discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both navies in the field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise. Commander of Iranian Navy acknowledged the need and significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Iranian Navy.

During the meetings with Commander Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Rear Admiral Ali Fidavi and Deputy Commander of Iran Army, Vice Admiral Habib Ullah Siyari, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

Iranian dignitaries acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, based on historical ties and highly appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan for maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain.

The dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and Iran in general and defence related avenues in particular.