Share:

islamabad - The opposition members of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) created rumpus in the House on Tuesday as they alleged minister of State for CADD, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of the state land in Islamabad.

They also held the state minister responsible for depriving the public representatives of authority and of funds despite a passage of three years. They accused the state minister of trying to please Nawaz Sharif on every possible occasion so that he can take a handsome amount for the development budget of the capital. However, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz asked the opposition members to directly contact the state minister if they had really an issue with him. He was of the view that the forum must be used for discussing civic issues.

Treasury member Ch. Manzoor told the House that land belonging to the state was being sold in the areas of Jaba Teli, Chattha Bakhtawar, Banigala, and other rural areas on the stamp papers. He said that CDA was repeatedly asked to curb the practice but to no avail. He said that kiosks were being allotted to the people despite a ban on the allotment. He alleged that Director DMA was patronizing all the illegal kiosks in the city.

The House was briefed by the Chief Officer MCI, Najaf Iqbal about PSDP budget 2018-19 for the capital city and provision of basic amenities and issues of rural areas of the city. The CO said the federal government was requested to allocate budget for different development projects in the city and it acceded to the MCI request. Funds more than Rs.13 billions have been approved for MCI, he said. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor told the House that the approved funds will be utilized for the Islamabad Bus Service, Rawal Lake Treatment Water Plant, Machinery Emergency and Disaster Management, construction of Town Hall, construction of union councils offices, up-gradation of Marghzar Zoo, beautification projects of Islamabad, parks and play grounds, sewerage and sanitation system, water supply scheme for rural areas, construction of connecting roads and uplift of sanitation services and other welfare projects. The 22nd session of MCI was held at Pak China Friendship Centre. The session was presided over by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz and also attended by the elected representatives of MCI. The session approved proceedings of the 21st session of MCI. Chairman Union Council I-9, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan presented a resolution for lauding the efforts of Mayor Islamabad for getting approval of funds amounting to Rs. 14 billion. The house unanimously approved the resolution.

The meeting also discussed the fair price shops constructed in different sectors of Islamabad. The Mayor said that the main objective of these shops was to provide fruits and vegetables to the local population at concessional rates.

However, allottees of these shops were not following this rule because of which several shops were sealed by the MCI and few allottees were given stay orders, he added. The Mayor said that policy formulated by the House would be implemented in true letter and spirit.