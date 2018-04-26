Share:

KARACHI-After the first teaser featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Shaz Khan as the fighter pilots, Momina and Duraid Films and Hum Films have officially released the second teaser of the much-awaited film “Parwaaz Hai Junoon”, a remarkable tribute to the Pakistani Air Force. Filled with passion to learn the toughest to win at any cost, the teaser showcases the breath taking visuals of Nasbat valley where these young cadets are onto their training sessions, facing and conquering the difficulty that comes their way. Ahad Raza Mir is shown as a cadet who wants to conquer the world and has never learned to fail. The teaser also features Shafaat Ali who also plays a cadet along with Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir. Starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and Shaz Khan in the lead roles, Parwaaz Hai Junoon was directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Farhat Ishtiaq and is scheduled to release on this Eidul Fitr and is being distributed by Hum Films.