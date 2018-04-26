Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday warned the government against destroying the future of the students of Shaheed Bhutto Medical University.

Secretary General PPP Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his followers were involved in anti-Bhutto policies. In a statement issued here, Bokhari said the PPP had given citizens of Islamabad Shaheed Bhutto Medical University as a gift which was the only government university in Islamabad approved by the parliament.

He said that the government separated Federal Medical and Dental College from Shaheed Bhutto Medical University so that the university could be folded.

Bokhari warned the PMDC not to become a part of this anti-student act. He said that the future of the students is threatened by the decision of federal government.

He demanded that Federal Medical and Dental College should be affiliated with the university.