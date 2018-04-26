Share:

SIALKOT-PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the political titanic of the PML-N is sinking day by day due to the massive corruption of hundreds of billions of rupees.

However, she said, each passing day was adding to the political popularity of the PTI. She stated this while taking to the newsmen. She said that the PPP had become relic of the past. She said that now the PTI was the only the most popular and biggest party in the country.

She said that the PTI’s big public meeting at Minaar-e-Pakistan Lahore on April 29, 2018 will change the national political scenario. She said that now the winds of political change were blowing as the people, disappointed by both PML-N and PPP, were now wanting change and freshness in the shape of PTI in the 2018 general elections.

She said that now it was the turn of the PTI to be in power after sweeping the coming 2018 general elections with power of votes. She said this time PTI will get the heavy mandate. She said that the PTI has become the only hope for the masses. She said that the PTI has made a golden history by struggling against the corrupt rulers and their corruption besides paving the ways of their ouster from the national political scenario in shape of Nawaz Sharif’s life-long disqualification.

She said that now only the PTI has the full capabilities to save the country from the corrupt politicians, their corruption besides recovering every single penny plundered by the corrupt rulers.

She said that the PTI was the voice of the masses and the power of the poor, adding it will sweep the coming 2018 general elections.

On the other side,

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Khalil Tahir Sandhu has pledged the early justice to grieved family of the acid-throwing victim young Christian girl Asima Maseeh in Sialkot, saying that the justice would be done with the grieved family at every cost.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen here today after deeply condoling this brutal demise-cum-murder with victim Asima Maseeh’s family at Hajipura-Sialkot city here today.

Provincial Minister announced Rs0.5 million financial compensation for the grieved family.

Minister also expressed grave concern over the non-availability of any burn unit in Sialkot, due to which the burnt patients were being shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore despite their critical condition.

Two electrocuted as ladder touches wire

Two labourers were electrocuted while two others sustained serious burn wounds after getting a severe electrical shock. The victims and other labourers were busy at an under construction filling station near village Othiyaan-Musalmaaniyaan, Daska tehsil.

Meanwhile, they got a severe electrical shock as their iron ladder suddenly touched the main electrical wire. Two labourers Maqsud and Sharif died on the spot. However, two labourers Tayyub and Shahid Mehmood received serious burn wounds. They were admitted to Daska THQ Civil Hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical. The doctors said that their bodies were almost 85 percent burnt in the sever electrical shock.

CHILD ABUSE BID FOILED: A minor boy Ehsan foiled the bid of his sodomy by raising alarm in village Ranjhai-Daska.

According to the local police, accused Boota kidnapped the boy Ehsan from near a local shop and took him to a nearby Haveli. The accused tried to molest the child. But, the child raised his alarm and foiled the bid of his molestation. Some people gathered there and accused fled away. Daska Saddar police have registered a case.

MEETING: Variyo Family held a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. MNA Ch Armughan Subhani, MPA Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani and Ch Khush Akhtar Subhani discussed in details the matters of mutual interest including the prevailing political scenario of Sialkot district. Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N’s Parliamentarian Board will allot the party tickets to the potential candidates on merit.