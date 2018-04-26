Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite serious differences created due to the statement of Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq on recently held Senate elections, both the coalition partners in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government – the PTI and the JI - finalised modalities on bringing consensus caretaker chief minister in the province in consultation with the opposition parties.

A meeting was held between Chief Minister KP Pervaiz Khattak and JI delegation comprising Provincial Ameer JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister Local Government Enayatullah Khan and Finance Minister Muzaffar Syed and it was agreed that consensus provincial caretaker set-up in consultation with opposition parties in the province would be installed on completion of the mandated five-year term by the end of May.

Sources aware of the development informed that the delegation discussed issues in detail regarding provincial rights and vowed to jointly work for the protection of the rights of the people of the province. They also discussed the upcoming budget and economic situation of the province.

On this occasion, the chief minister also appreciated the dedication, competence and spirit of the JI ministers in his cabinet and thanked them for the support continuously extended during the past about five years.

Meanwhile, in another development, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called the meeting of the component parties on April 27 to give a final shape to the party’s manifesto and strategy for the upcoming general elections.

The meeting would also finalise the agenda for the May 2 workers’ convention of the religious parties’ alliance, first major huddle at the mass level, where besides filling the main slots of the alliance, manifesto for the upcoming elections would be approved.

The MMA leaders said that they would fully launch its elections’ campaign from May 2 and people would see the presence of religious parties’ alliance on the grounds in all the four provinces of the country.