rawalpindi - Saddar Bairooni police have booked four persons, including a public elected representative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and his two sons who were getting married, for setting off fireworks at a marriage function in Jatal village.

Police registered case against the accused under section 4 of Punjab Marriage Ordinance. The accused were identified as Muhammad Mushtaq Lambardar, PTI Councillor of Union Council Girja, his sons Tahir and Farhan (the grooms) and Liaquat Lambardar.

According to plaintiff, submitted by ASI Muhammad Ashraf, the police party was on routine patrol in the area when they heard the sound of fireworks.

Upon inquiring he found out that the marriage ceremony of two sons of a local politician is taking place in Jatal with 2000/25000 guests. The police officer added the police party reached the place and tried to stop the owners of the house from setting off fireworks but they refused to obey orders. The police party then returned to the police picket registered a case against the grooms, their father and an uncle. However, no arrest has been made.

Sources disclosed to The Nation that the participants of marriage ceremony were equipped with automatic weapons and resorting to aerial firing in jubilation under the alleged influence of alcohol. However, the police did not mention this in the FIR. SP Saddar Circle was not available for his comments.