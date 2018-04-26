Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding federal government to direct Nadra to lower fee of the computerised national identity card processing.

The resolution was tabled by the MQM-P defector who had joined Pakistan People’s Party Heer Soho out of turn during the assembly proceedings and demanded the provincial government to approach federal government for lowering the fee of the CNIC processing.

The lawmaker said that the increase would overburden the already lower income class of the country and could also be a setback for those who wanted to vote in the upcoming general elections but would be unable to acquire national identity cards due to higher fee.

The issue was also raised at the beginning of the provincial assembly proceedings when the Advisor to CM Sindh on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz said on point of order that they condemn Nadra authorities for raising the CNIC processing fee. “The fee had been doubled and could affect the voters’ turnout in upcoming elections,” she said.

Earlier, the provincial assembly proceedings began more than two hours late from the scheduled timings and were winded up within two hours with the speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani only taking up only two agenda items including question and answer session and an adjournment motion from PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman while an out of turn resolution was also approved by the house.

Five bills for introduction, private resolutions, four bills for consideration, five private motions and 19 motions for amendment in rules of procedure of the provincial assembly were left unattended during the proceedings.

The house also witnessed exchange of heated argument between the PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman and Speaker Sindh Assembly after former’s adjournment motion pertaining to shortage of water in Karachi was rejected by the house with majority vote and the Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro saying that the issue was discussed several times at the floor of the house before and violated rules.

The speaker asked the PTI lawmaker to sit down after rejection of his adjournment motion and said that he had not learn anything during his first five parliamentary years.

Khurram responded that he do not want to learn what the speaker is doing, referring to the NAB case that had been opened against the latter for irregularities in construction of new Sindh Assembly building.

The speaker soon after it adjourned the session for Friday afternoon.

Earlier, the speaker scolded Minister for Law Affairs Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar and PPP MPA Faraz Dero for chewing gutka in the house and asked them to leave the assembly proceedings as chewing gutka, gums and any other thing is not allowed in the house proceedings.

They apologised over their act and left the assembly proceedings. Later talking to media, the minister said that he was chewing gum not gutka.