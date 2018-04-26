Share:

With the end of April rolling around, there are just a couple of days left for Donald Trump to announce a decision on the Iran deal. Previously, Trump had shocked the world by suggesting a US pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international agreement signed between the permanent members of the UNSC and Iran.

It is spectacular to see how overwhelmingly opposed the entire world is to the US breaking the deal, with US having almost no allies, except Israel, on this issue. With just two weeks left, European leaders have doubled down on exerting pressure on the US to stay in the deal. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Friday to urge the U.S. president not to tear up the 2015 agreement.

In a turn of tables, we see Iran, which has always been painted as unreasonable and aggressive by the US, try and opt for diplomatic approach to convince it to follow through. Iran has softened its tone on relations with the US, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggesting that a prisoner swap could be negotiated if the US dropped its “regime change” rhetoric.

While European stakeholders and activism is great, the other two countries in the deal, and their opposition to the US pullout, have unfortunately been neglected. Russia and China have also reacted negatively to the US hostility to the deal, with both countries asking U.N. member states to back a draft statement expressing “unwavering support” for the Iran nuclear deal. Keeping in mind China’s budding cooperation with India, a US ally, the extent of pressure that can be exerted on US can double down with China and Russia’s support, with the US left with no ally in this issue, except Israel.

Both countries are also on better terms with Iran than any other stakeholder. If proper international pressure is to be exerted against the US, Europe should make common cause with Russia and China; if together, they manage to keep Iran wedded to the agreement, then the deal stands a chance of surviving.

Pakistan naturally strongly support JCPOA’s continued maintenance. The deal provides stability, lifts sanctions - beneficial for our bilateral cooperation with Iran as well - and generally maintains a relatively peaceful Mid-eastern outlook. If this deal goes through, it will allow for Pakistan to embark on more agreements with our neighbour as well.