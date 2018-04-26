Share:

Shaukat Khanum Hospital holds CSR awards

LAHORE (PR): To recognise the support of corporate organisations during the year 2017, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) held its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards ceremony at a local hotel on Tuesday. The event was attended by representative of more than 100 corporate organizations. Imran Khan, chairman Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

While talking to donors and supporters of the hospital, Imran Khan said, “The hospital that was built in 1994 at the cost of Rs. 700 million is now spending 6 billion to provide free of cost cancer treatment facilities to poor cancer patients.” Thanking the donors, Imran Khan said: “This hospital was built by the people like you and I hope that you will continue this support in future as well.”

Imran Khan distributed the Shaukat Khanum Social Responsibility Awards among the hospital’s supporters for their support. Representatives of the corporate sector appreciated SKMCH&RC for providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities to poor cancer patients and assured the hospital of their support in future as well.

Samsung opens brand shop in Peshawar

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics, a global technology leader and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and home appliances, is expanding across a number of cities of Pakistan, by establishing ‘Samsung Brand Shops’. A grand opening ceremony was recently held at Tehkal Payan, University Road, Peshawar with chief guest K. H. Park, Business Head CE Samsung, and other notables in attendance at the grand event.

Park remarked; “The Samsung Brand Shop is a revolutionary business model for the Samsung Retail Brand, from where all retailers can learn and emulate to build a consistent branding approach.

The new brand shop will provide world-class retail experiences to the consumers.”

Samsung brand Shop is a One-Stop solution for exploring and purchasing the vast range of Samsung consumer electronics with genuine Samsung warranties. It displays; Samsung 3D Smart TV’s.

Mountain Dew holds biking stunt show

KARACHI (PR): Mountain Dew has begun three-city action rampage, which started from Karachi the other day.

The biggest biking stunt show of Pakistan, Mountain Dew Moto Extreme brought together Super-bike and FMX with Freestyle Motocross Stunts which were performed by some of the top riders from around the globe. This was not the first time Mountain Dew pumped adrenaline through our cities. Mountain Dew continues to hold the promise of instigating fearless adventures for their consumers to experience. After shaking up Karachi, the event will hit Lahore and Islamabad next.

Emirates Standard Chartered Debit Card

KARACHI (PR): Standard Chartered and Emirates airline Tuesday unveiled a new Emirates Standard Chartered Debit Card for their shared customers. The new card is an extension of the partnership between the two companies which was announced last year with the launch of a co-brand Credit Card.

Designed to meet the different needs of a diverse client base, the Emirates Standard Chartered Debit Card will allow clients to enjoy an array of exclusive privileges and world class services from both Standard Chartered and Emirates airline.

The Emirates Standard Chartered Debit card allows customers to earn Skyward Miles with everyday transactions such as eating out at restaurants, shopping online and petrol purchases. In addition, customers enjoy better Miles earning rates on Emirates flight ticket bookings. The card also gives customers multiple travel benefits such as access to airport lounges in Pakistan and complimentary airport transfers in Pakistan.

Descon organises annual blood drive

LAHORE (PR): Descon’s Annual Blood Drive took place on Tuesda at Lahore & Karachi offices and facilities, simultaneously. The one day event drew a great response and was attended by over 100 Descon employees from every level of the organization. Descon collaborated with the Sundas and Fatmid Foundations for the occasion.

The two Foundations provide voluntary blood transfusion services to needy patients suffering from chronic blood disorders requiring blood or blood component therapy in Pakistan.

In line with their belief in corporate social responsibility, Descon’s employees have been actively participating in these blood donation campaigns since 2013, a testament of their commitment towards saving the lives of those suffering from chronic blood related ailments.

‘Motorcycle Girl’ premiered in Karachi

KARACHI (PR): ‘Motorcycle Girl’, a biopic on the achievements of Zenith Irfan, the first female biker to take a solo journey to Pakistan’s northern areas, was premiered in Karachi. Showcasing the feat of a young girl challenging stereotypes, the movie fits perfectly with Telenor’s brand philosophy of empowering Pakistanis so that they become the better version of themselves.

The movie tells the story of Zenith Irfan, an 21-year old girl who makes the bold decision to break free from societal shackles and embark on a solo motorcycle trip to the northern areas of Pakistan to fulfil her deceased father’s dream of travelling to Khunjerab Pass on a motorbike. Zenith’s valiance and determination led her to undertake a difficult journey, which even men would think twice to undertake given the dangers involved; making her the first Pakistani woman to achieve this remarkable feat.

Neymar Jr kicks off TCL’s global sports campaign

SAO PAULO (PR): Neymar Jr., one of the world’s most influential and widely–recognized athletes, has officially took up his new role as global brand ambassador for TCL, leading consumer electronics brand. The star young footballer kicked off the brand’s 2018 global sports campaign at an event in his hometown of Sao Paulo.

As part of his partnership with TCL, Neymar Jr brings his star power and exceptional qualities to a wider, global community in order to bring the brand’s fans closer together.

Neymar Jr experienced TCL’s flagship QLED TV X6 and TCL 4K UHDTV P6 at the event, which were launched in Brazil, and helped to co-launch a series of TCL x Neymar Jr. advertising campaigns.