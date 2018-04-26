Share:

Pakistan lost 0-3 against India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan lost 0-3 against India in the South Asia Regional qualifying round second match played in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday. It was no contest at all, as mighty Indians were too hot to handle for the Pakistani young guns. In the first match, Harsh Foggat thrashed M Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 6-1, which gave India 1-0 lead in the tie. In the second match, Vanj Nandal was up against spirited Hamid Israr Khan, who showed fighting skills in the first set before going down 4-6, but lost the second 1-6, which gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead. In the doubles dead rubber, Harsh/Roshil teamed up against Hamid/Huzaifa. The Indian pair won the first set 6-7 (5) on tiebreak and took the second 4-6. Pakistan will take on Bhutan and Nepal today (Wednesday) in next encounters.–Staff Reporter

Shifa Int’l cricket team victorious

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospital Islamabad cricket team defeated Pindi Tigers Cricket Club by 23 runs in the Champions Cricket League T25 match here at Jamia School ground. Shifa International captain Shafiq Aslam won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 244-7 in 25 overs. Faisal Iqbal was top scorer with 49 while M Ikram hit 30, Tahir Akhtar unbeaten 27, Shahzad Kiani 27, Azmat Bashir 24, Nasir Mehmood 23 and Alamgir Khan 22. Waqas took 3-55, Javed 2-39 and Mateen 1-27. Pindi Tigers Club, in reply, could score 221-7 in 25 overs. Tussadiq’s unbeaten 67, Javed unbeaten 46, Noor 34 and Tajmal 30 were too less to save their side from defeat. Syed Mudassar Bukhari grabbed 3-41 and Alamgir Khan 2-39. Syed Mudassar Bukhari and Faisal Iqbal were declared joint players of the match.–Staff Reporter

Aqeel wins CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan ace tennis player Aqeel Khan lifted the 37th Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship 2018 title after thrashing M Abid 2-0 in the final played at PAF Officers’ Mess Peshawar on Tuesday. It was Aqeel Khan’s 18th CAS title in a row. He routed M Abid in straight sets, as he won the first set 6-0 while he took the second set 6-1 to add yet another title to his already decorated cap. Aqeel had complete supremacy over his opponent with his forceful double-handed smashes and some good ace serves. In the men’s doubles, Aqeel and Shahzad defeated M Abid and Usman Rafiq 6-0, 6-2. In senior doubles, Israr/Jehanzeb defeated Irfan/Mehmood 6-0 and 6-4. In U-10 category, Hamza Roman defeated Jamal Khan 4-0, 4-1. In U-14 category, Sami Zeb defeated Uzair 6-1, 6-1. In boys U-18, M Shoaib recorded victory against Aqib Khan 6-1, 6-1. In ladies singles, Sara Mansoor defeated Esha Jawad 6-1, 6-0. Base Commander PAF Base Peshawar Air Commodore Qaiser Janjua graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up.–Staff Reporter

Lucky Star hammer Asif Memorial Club

ISLAMABAD – Lucky Star Club hammered star-studded Asif Memorial Club by 6 wickets in the ICA Championship 2018 Knock-out Inter-Zones Tournament match played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The match was reduced to 36-overs-a-side due to wet outfield. Asif Memorial gathered 257-5 in the allotted overs. Shoaib slammed 78, Arfan 55, Ali Imran 47 and Kashif Majeed unbeaten 42. Raheel took 2-58. In reply, Lucky Star achieved the target in 32 overs losing 4 wickets. Openers M Nazir and Naseer Ullah provided sterling 99-run opening partnership. Nazir hammered 75 hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes while Hamza made unbeaten 71 and Naseer Ullah 68. Lucky Star Club chief organiser Ch Waif Bajwa lauded his team’s historic win and promised to host a dinner to honour them.–Staff Reporter

Jazz clinch Jotun Silver League trophy

LAHORE - Jazz Telecom clinched Jotun Silver League 2018 trophy after outlasting Adsel by 4 wickets in the final. Adsel, batting first, scored 174 runs in the allotted overs. Rafaqat Ali slammed 69 while Mohsin Dar 25 and Abdul Saboor Khawaja 22. From Jazz, Jahanzeb was top wicket-taker as he grabbed four wickets while Saif and Nadir bagged two wickets each. Jazz replied strongly and succeeded in achieving the target for the loss of 6 wickets. Abdul Rehman (59) and Ijaz Malik (57) played match-winning knocks for Jazz and guided their team to sensational title triumph. From the losing side, Abdul Saboor and Mohsin Dar got one wicket each. Abdul Rehman was named man of the final. Jotun Paints National Sales Manager Arslan Khan graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Ahmad Raza of 3DM was named the best bowler of the event, Shafqat of LTC best batsman while Qamar Abbas of LTC was declared the best player of the event. –Staff Reporter