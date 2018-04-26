Share:

rawalpindi - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Tuesday has ordered DSP Civil Line to investigate the allegations that a police officer of Waris Khan Police Station had illegally detained the son of a retired army brigadier and tortured the boy mercilessly.

SSP also summoned the Station House Officer (SHO) PS Waris Khan and the accused Sub Inspector (SI) Tariq Chohan today (Wednesday) for further inquiry.

According to details, a man named Haseeb Anwar who owns a motorcycle showroom at Chuhur Chowk, appeared before SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf and tabled an application stating that seven men stormed into his office October 19, 2017 and kidnapped him. The men forcefully dragged him into a white corolla bearing registration Number (ADB-040). Haseeeb, who is the son of Brigadier (r) Habib Anwar, was previously serving as Manager in HS Traders (a chain of Qazi Group Rawalpindi) and left the job on 4th September 2017 to the chagrin of the management.

The men, two of whom are identified as Shafique Ur Rehman and SI Tariq Chohan, took him to a room located in PS Waris Khan where SI Tariq and other cops tortured him and forced him to confess that he has committed a fraud of Rs 7.83 million in delivery of motorcycles which he (Haseeb) refused.

Haseeb said his father approached the police and lodged complaint about his forceful abduction but no action was taken against accused. The retired brigadier also knocked the door of Court of Additional and Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmed Khalid and filed an application under section 22/A for registration of case against kidnappers including Shafique Ur Rehman. He said the accused got signed a blank cheque as guarantee money from his father for his release. He said he managed to get stay order from bank against the said cheque.

Instead of taking action, he said, SI Tariq Chohan on nod of accused Shafique Ur Rehman and Qazi Group implicated him in a bogus case lodged under section 408 of PPC accusing him of embezzling Rs 73,83,300. He said he is not guilty and being roped in the case by SI Tariq Chohan apparently after taking bribe from Qazi Group. He told SSP that his father, who also served as Director FGEI Directorate Rawalpindi, tendered application with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja seeking inquiry. The RPO declared SI Tariq guilty of kidnapping and detaining me in inquiry and recommended departmental action against SI but unfortunately CPO had not taken any action against his blue eyed SI.

Haseeb said that SI Tariq is hand in gloves with Qazi Traders and other accused and is pressurising him to confess a crime he never committed. He requested SSP to hold inquiry into the case and sevre him with justice. Meanwhile, Haseeb Anwar filed a bail petition with Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench. A single bench headed by Justice Sardar Dogar will take up bail petition of petitioner today (Wednesday).