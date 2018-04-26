Share:

KHAIRPUR - An accused of triple-murder was killed in a shootout with police near Sobhodero on Tuesday.

Sobhodero police said that they encountered a criminal on Link Road, adding that a shootout occurred in which he was killed. The police identified him Ali Raza Pitafi wanted in three cases of murder including renowned Advocate Sahib Khan Kanasro, Asharaf Kanasro and Nazeer Kanasro. The police shifted the body to Sobhodero hospital for autopsy.

COP HELD

Police constable was arrested along with fake number plates of car on Tuesday. Baharo police raided at Link Road and arrested a police constable Abdul Hameed Shaikh of Khairpur police along with fake number plate and five bags of marijuana. Police arrested constable and lodged case.

Meanwhile, Khairpur SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar issued orders in which Constable Abdul Hameed Shaikh dismissed from service and directed SDOs, SHOs of all police stations to check the fake number plate vehicles in all over district.