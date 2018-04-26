Share:

MIANWALI-Mufti Aftab Ahmad Rizvi has been appointed as President Tehreek Labaik Ya RasoolAllah, Tehsil Isa khel.

According to a press release issued here, the appointment was made by TLYRA District Mianwali President Syed Touqeer Alhasnain Shah after mutual consultation of Tehsil Isa Khel’s workers.

Earlier, Aftab Rizvi was TLYRA UC Kalunwala president. President Mianwali Press club Azhar Niazi, TLYR Kallur City Nazim Qari Ehsan Allah, Master Saeedullah Khan and General Secretary Union council Vanjari Muhammad Mushtaq have greeted Rizvi over his nomination.

Man, nephew kill each other



GUJRANWALA-A man and his nephew shot dead each other in crossfire over some domestic issue here in the remit of Aroop Police. According to police, Sikandar, resident of Kotli Mughlan, had a property dispute with his uncle Iqbal Shah.

On Tuesday, the man and his nephew quarrelled over the issue. During heat of the moment, both resorted to firing on each other. As a result, both sustained gunshot wounds and died on the spot. The Aroop Police have registered a case and shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.