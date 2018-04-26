Share:

KARACHI - Police Tuesday claimed to have recovered two children separately. In the first incident, police claimed to have recovered a five years old child kidnapped for ransom while shot dead two kidnappers during exchange of fire here in the remits of Sahil police station.

Police said that the during routine snap checking, police signalled a suspicious white car with tinted glass and without number plate but accused persons resorted firing to avoid arrest. Police resorted firing in retaliation, resultantly both accused persons sustained bullet wounds and taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced their death.

During the search police recovered a five years old child Shahzaib. Police said that father of the child in his statement revealed that the he was busy shopping at Khayaban-e-Tariq when four gunmen abducted his child. He explained that the two gunmen were took away the child while rest of the two were sitting in the car of child’s father. He said that the gunmen took me to Korangi and managed to flee. Before fleeing, culprit had said that get ready the money for the release of their child. Police said that the accused persons gunned down were identified as Shahid and Nadeem while searched to other comrades was underway. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in kidnapping cases.

In the second incident, Anti Violent and Crime Cell (AVCC) claimed to have arrested a kidnapper while recovered seven years old child from Hyderabad. Police said that the on April 18, seven years old child Eesa Noor have been abducted by the kidnappers from Sadder area while kidnapper demanded rupees 0.5 million for the release of child. Police said that the family of the child fixed time with the kidnappers at Jamali Bridge, Sohrab Goth to pay ransom amount to the culprits. As culprit reached to the get the ransom amount, AVCC team managed to capture the culprit identified as Ahsanullah.

The accused arrested were later pointed out the place where they kept the child detain while police team raided Hyderabad and recovered the child. Police have registered the case while started investigation for the search of other accused persons involved in the kidnapping.

MAN KILLS SON

Man killed his son over domestic issue here in the remits of Jackson police station. Police said that the 24 years old Wajid son of Israeel resident of Kimari was gunned down by his father over some domestic dispute. Police said that the victim has been taken to the Jinnah Postgraudate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injures while father managed to flee.

Police registered the case while handed over the body to the family after autopsy. Police said that the family remains reluctant to disclose the cause of death while search to arrest the culprit is underway.

COUPLE FOUND DEAD

Police found bodies of a couple from a house located win the remits of Quaidabad police station. Police said that police rushed to the residence of the deceased couple as being informed by the residence found bodies of couple lying in a pool of blood. Police shifted the bodies of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where deceased were identified as 24 years old Shair Aman and 22 years old Waseema. Police said that the couple eloped to get married from tribal areas on April 16, and shifted Karachi two days ago where unknown assailants rushed and shot dead the couple. Assailants managed to flee while bodies of couple rushed to morgue for autopsy. Police registered the case against unknown accused persons while suspect families of the couple were behind the incident.