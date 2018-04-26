Share:

KANDHKOT - Two people were abducted from Ghouspur on Tuesday. Ghalib (18) and Rameez (23) residents of village Ghulam Nabi Lashari were on their way to Sukkur from Kandhkot when they reached near Ghouspur Town, a group of armed men stopped their vehicle and taken them to katcha area.

The relatives of the abductees said that a call was received from their phone and they informed that some unknown armed persons kidnapped them.

They further said they had tried to contact with them whereas their cell phones were remained switched off.

Police said that on getting information of the incident, for their safe recovery, a heavy contingent of various cities and towns conducted raids in the katcha area of Kashmore while cordoned off the katcha of Ghouspur.

On the other hands, family members and friends of the abductees Ghulam Yaseen, Tufail, Anwar Ali, Muhammad Ashraf and others staged a sit-in protest at their village and demanded the Sindh IGP, Larkana DIG and Kashmore SSP for safe recovery of them.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE

A youth committed suicide due to domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station on Tuesday.

Saddam Hassan Jaffery (20), resident of village Noor Muhammad Jaffery, shot himself in his house due to domestic issue.

Local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.

Police said further investigation was underway. No case was filled till filling of the news.