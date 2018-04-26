Share:

LAHORE - Two officials of Rescue 1122 were injured in a road accident near Manga Mandi Tuesday. Police said that Mazhar and Qazi Talha were going to their office when they had an accident. Police said the accident took place because a rashly-driven car hit the official. The driver managed his escape, police said, adding that investigation is underway.

608 accident victims

hospitalised

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue 1122, provided emergency services to 608 victims of 904 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The statistics show that 212 accidents were reported in Lahore with 225 victims, 86 in Faisalabad with 99 injured and 72 in Gujranwala with 73 victims. According to the data, 668 motorbikes, 147 auto-rickshaws, 64 motorcars, 42 vans, 18 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 122 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the said traffic accidents. Rescue 1122 staffers shifted all injured to different hospitals of the province.