Share:

GUJRAT -The University of Gujrat on Tuesday honoured its best researchers at a grand ceremony held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus. Cash prizes amounting to Rs1.8 million were distributed to as many as 80 teachers and researchers from various disciplines across the varsity for their accomplishments and contribution to development of research during the last year at the ceremony “Research Awards 2017”.

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) at the UoG which undertakes all activities related to promotion as well as sustainable development of research and innovation confers awards and cash prizes on distinguished scholars. Dr Abdul Majid of Physics department and Dr Muhammad Faizan Nazar of Chemistry department were declared joint winners of first prize for publishing highest number of research papers as per Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) index publications.

Dr Hammad Ismail of Biochemistry and Biotechnology received second prize. Dr Muhammad Ashfaq (chemistry) and Muhammad Bilal Tahir of Physics bagged third position. In the impact factor category, Dr Naeem Abbas Klair of Electrical Engineering department, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and Dr Muhammad Faizan Nazar of Chemistry Department received first, second and third prize respectively. The RIC Publication cash awards were received by Dr Muhammad Ashfaq (Chemistry), Muhammad Bilal Tahir (Physics) and Dr Abdul Majid. In the same category, Dr Naeem Abbas Klair, Dr Sajjad Meeran, Engg Shoaib Rauf (faculty of Engineering & Technology); Dr Muhammad Riaz Mahmood, Dr Behzad Anwar and Dr Arshad Munir (faculty of Arts); Dr Faizal Mehmood Mirza, Dr Bushra Akram and Syed Ahmad (faculty of Social Sciences); Dr Mirza Ashfaq Ahmad, Saqib Mahmood and Muhammad Anwarul Haq (FMAS); Muhammad Akramullah Lali (IT&CS) and Dr Khalid Iqbal (Admin Office) received cash prizes.

A special award was conferred on Dr Muhammad Ashfaq of Chemistry department for winning international research award. Among the authors and co-authors who published in international journals recieved special recognition awards They included Dr Abdul Majid, Prof. Dr Mushahid Anwar, Dr Muhammad Wasim Mumtaz, Dr Mujahid Frid, Prof. Dr Muhammad Danish, Dr Sami Ullah, Hafiz Muhammad Tauqir, Dr Muhammad Saghir, Adeel Ahmad, Dr Khalid Nadeem Riyaz, Dr Esa Khan, Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti, and Muhammad Bilal Tahir.

National Reseach Programme for Universities, Dr Muhammad Danish (Chemistry), Dr Ambar Fairoz (Biochemistry & BioTechnology) and Dr Mudassar Iqbal were honoured for winning Rs100 million worth of projects for the UoG.

PCST awards were claimed by Dr Abdul Majid and Dr Khalid Nadeem Riyaz. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum highlighted the key role of universities in research and development.

Faculty Deans Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Dr Farishullah Yousufzai, Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Dr Fauzia Maqsood and Dr Abdul Rehman, in addition to chairpersons, HoDs, directors and a large number of faculty members attended the ceremony.