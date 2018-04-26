Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz , who is set to undergo a nose surgery, has been ruled out of participating in the upcoming Pakistan Cup. Riaz’s nose had been causing him problems since a while and after consulting with the doctors, he has been advised to undergo the surgery which is expected to take place on April 28. After that the pacer has been advised at least two weeks of rest. His surgery would rule him out of the entire domestic one-day tournament, which will conclude on May 6, 2018.–Agencies