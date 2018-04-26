Share:

MARDAN - The Abdul Wali Khan University administration has sacked 60 contractual employees after their educational credentials were found to be forged and fake.

“The fate of other employees who have been inducted on fake documents and illegally will also be decided soon,” a university official said.

Sources said that in September 2015, the university issued an advertisement seeking applications for demonstrators (BS-16), office assistant (PS-16), UDC (BS-14), KPO (PBS-11) and lab assistant (BS-7) and later over 260 candidates including male and female were appointed against the vacant posts.

The sources claimed that some private colleges allegedly provided fake experience certificates to fresh candidates, who were appointed as demonstrators, who were required to be experienced.

Sources claimed that the university administration allegedly appointed close relatives of the university officials and blue-eyed ones against the contractual posts.

After complaints about nepotism and alleged irregularities surfaced, the university administration on the directive of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor formed a four-member committee on January 3 to probe the matter. According to the sources, the inquiry committee found several irregularities and illegalities in the appointments.

Sources added that the inquiry report was also discussed in the syndicate meeting on February 26 and it was decided to take action against the illegal and fake appointments. As decided in the meeting, 60 contract employees were sacked.

The sources claimed that a former assistant registrar, Arshur Rehman, had allegedly appointed his several relatives and he was pressuring the vice-chancellor not to take against the illegal appointments.

Rehman, when he was an assistant at the Government College Lundkhwar in 2006, was also found guilty of having embezzled Rs427098 from the college funds.

The sources said that the inquiry committee also stopped his annual increment for five years and also banned him to be appointed on an administrative post.

The sources said that the university administration has sacked 60 employees, a majority of them class-four workers.