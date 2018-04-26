Share:

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore on Tuesday arrested a youth involved in harassing a woman on social medial. According to FIA spokesman, Jameela Begum of Lahore filed a complaint that accused Mehr Imtiaz Ali black mailed her daughter and harassed her. The FIA team conducted a raid at Sabza Zar and arrested the accused. The team also recovered indecent pictures of victim and video from the mobile phone of the accused. A case was registered against the accused.

FIA arrests two

‘human-traffickers’

The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Lahore on Tuesday conducted raids and arrested two alleged human traffickers involved in looting people on the pretext of sending them abroad. According to an FIA spokesman, accused Muhammad Riaz of Gujranwala received Rs 750,000 from complainant Shah Nawaz for send him to Greece on a work visa. Also, Muhammad Ilyas of Gujranwala received Rs 580,000 for UK employment visa from complainant Iftikhar. Further investigation was under way.