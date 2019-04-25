Share:

ISLAMABAD - The remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan about PPP chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari elicited an outcry from the opposition political parties and civil society while the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) again kept on defending repeated “slip of tongue” of their leader.

The major opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, the civil society and people from different walks of life severely reacted to the PM’s remarks.

Though PTI is defending the repeated “slip of tongue” of their leader, many believe that remarks of the PM are a response to the earlier speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari he made on the floor of National Assembly. PPP chairman Tuesday had termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as “a ghost employee of National Assembly who draws the salary but not comes into the Parliament.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering at the South Waziristan area of erstwhile FATA, took a jibe at the chairman PPP and called him as sahiba (madam). “I have not entered (politics) like Bilawal sahiba on some one’s chit (recommendation), rather my purpose of coming into power is to defeat the corrupt and bring development into the country,” he said.

He further said that as long as he would be alive, he would never give any concession like NRO (National reconciliation Ordinance) to anyone. “I will bring back the looted money at any cost.”

Reacting to the remarks of PM, Bilawal through Twitter regretted over these remarks and said that he would only say that a small man cannot hold big office of Prime Minister. “What was that about small men in big offices? #PMSelect.”

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar separately held a press and criticised PTI for doing politics what he said on non-issues. He criticised the PM for his remarks and said this was a move to divert attention from the real issue the country was facing.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and president PML-N Shahbaz Sharif in his remarks said it was a regretful day for Pakistan and added that “selected prime minister was not eligible for this office. “The remarks of Imran Khan are inappropriate, condemnable and shameful.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, called the remarks as “absolutely disgusting and odious.”

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the language used by PM was “clear reflective of his mentality, training and education.”

Earlier on Tuesday, chairman Bilawal had mocked PM for his remarks that Japan and Germany share a border between them. He had said while speaking at an event in Tehran during his two-day official visit to Iran.

However, PTI is repeatedly defending their leader by calling both the statements as “slip of tongue”. PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan called the remarks of PM about Bilwal as “slip of tongue.”

Earlier, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari while responding to the opposition over PM’s remarks in Tehran had said in the National Assembly that it was a slip of tongue.