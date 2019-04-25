Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Wednesday handed over another alleged front man of Shehbaz Sharif family to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till May 8 in a money laundering case.

The bureau officials took Aftab Mahmood to the court of Syed Jawadul Hassan.

The officials submitted that the accused laundered millions of rupees for Shehbaz Sharif family members. They requested the court for handing over the accused on physical remand for investigations.

At this, the court, handing over the accused to NAB custody on physical remand till May 8, directed producing him on expiry of the remand term.

NAB had claimed that the suspect operated a foreign exchange, Usman International in London and Birmingham, and he laundered millions of rupees for Hamza, Salman and other members of the Shehbaz family.

So far, the bureau had arrested five suspects in connection with the money laundering and income beyond means investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons. NAB said that suspect Mahmood was the cousin of another arrested suspect Shahid Shafiq and both allegedly transferred millions of rupees to the accounts of the Shehbaz family members. The other arrested suspects are Fazal Daad, Qasim Qayum and Muhammad Mushtaq.

Mayor, deputy mayor booked

The Civil Lines police Wednesday registered an FIR against 150 local bodies representatives including Lahore Mayor and Deputy Mayor for leading a protest here at Faisal Chowk, The Mall.

According to police, the police lodged case against Lahore Mayor Mubashar Javed, Deputy Mayor Shahabuddin and other local bodies representatives including chairman, vice chairman and councillors of various districts under section 290, MPO-16, Punjab Sound System Ordinance-2015 and others.

The accused were involved in delivering speeches against the government.