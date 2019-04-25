Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the heirs of Nishwa Baby and Miss Ismat that stern action will be taken against management of both the hospitals whose inefficiency and criminal negligence claimed two lives.

The chief minister was talking to media persons on Wednesday after offering condolence to father of Baby Nishwa at Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Miss Ismat Junejo at Ibrahim Hyderi. He was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Adviser Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahelwani and other officers concerned.

Talking about Nishwa case, Murad Ali Shah said that the report filed by Health Commission has flaws and that he, however, is satisfied with the action it has recommended. “I am not satisfied with the report and even the health minister has shown her reservation over it,” the CM informed, adding that stern action would be taken against the doctors involved in criminal negligence.

He said that the health commission has mentioned in its report that more than 50 percent of the staff of the hospital was untrained. “This is a serious matter and it cannot be tolerated,” he expressed. Murad Shah said that the persons nominated in the FIR registered by Qaiser Ali, father of Nishwa, would be arrested. “This is not the question of influential or privileged people but the law will take its own course,” he declared and added he has directed the IG police to ensure arrest of all the “wanted people.”

Earlier, the chief minister met with father of Nishwa and offered condolence to him over the death of the minor girl. “I am really sorry that despite our serious efforts we could not save Nishwa and we all know she can’t return now but what we have to do is to ensure that no such incident should take place again,” he told Qaiser. Mr Qaiser said that some people nominated in the FIRs have not been arrested. Upon which, the chief minister directed IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam to arrest the remaining accused and keep the victim family abreast of the day-to-day progress in the case.

It may be noted that Nishwa was admitted in Darul Sehat, a private Hospital where she was administered wrong injection and was shifted to LNH when her condition deteriorated but she could not survive.

MISS ISMAT JUNEJO CASE

The chief minister told the media at Ibrahim Hyderi that the Medical Superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital, Korangi has been suspended and action against the staff and doctors reported involved in the murder of Miss Ismat would be brought to the book. It is to be recalled that Miss Ismat Junejo, having toothache, went to Govt Hospital Korangi for medical assistance where she was allegedly overdosed with intoxicant which took her life. She was the only bread earner of her family.

The chief minister went to her home at Ibrahim Hyderi along with Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Adviser Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam and offered condolence to the family members.

The bereaved family members told the chief minister that the doctors they have nominated in their complaint have not been arrested so far and one of them appears on News Channels and defending himself and levelling allegation against the deceased and her family members.

The chief minister directed IG Police to register FIR according to the statement of the aggrieved family members. He also deplored that the news channels are inviting controversial people to their talk shows.

Mr Shah said that he had ordered Commissioner Karachi to conduct staff audit of all the private hospitals to ascertain how much trained and untrained staff they had hired for technical work and how many medical cases these hospitals have dealt for which they had no expertise.

The chief minister assured the family of Miss Ismat that justice would be provided to them.

To a question, Mr Shah told the media that he had directed IG police to give him detailed report regarding arrest of journalist Mushtaq Sarki.

He said that a doctor is also a human-being and he could commit mistakes by giving wrong treatment to any patient but there is a clear difference between mistakes and criminal negligence. “We are investigation both the case, Baby Nishwa and Miss Ismat, and the criminal negligence, if found would not be tolerated,” he concluded.