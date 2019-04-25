Share:

Changa Manga - Changa Manga forest has been made safe by erecting barbed wire around it.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed authorities concerned to take steps for protection of the forest.

DFO Changa Manga Imran Sattar, while talking to media, said forest staff was working round the clock to save the forest.

He said Changa Manga forest was a precious asset and its protection was their prime responsibility. Wood theft and illegal cutting of trees will not be tolerated anymore, he added. He warned that strict action will be taken against people responsible for wood theft.