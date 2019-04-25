Share:

MUZAFFARABAD (PR) - A delegation led by Qasim Hanif, businessman and regional organiser of the UK based Scottish National Party, met with Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir. The delegation included Advocate Arshan Siddiqui from KP, FPCCI member and industrialist Faisal Afzal and businessman and social worker Kashan Ahmed. The Prime Minister of AJK held a state banquet for the delegation as well as other delegations from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian held Kashmir and encouraged all the high level delegations to support Kashmiris and their efforts for self determination. After the state banquet a one to one meeting was held with Qasim Hanif and his delegation and they were presented with a token of thanks by the PM.