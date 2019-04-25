Share:

LAHORE : The wife of a famous intellectual, dramatist and actor Dr Anwar Sajjad, a differently-abled person and the mother of a seven months old ailing child called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. The chief minister presented a cheque of Rs five lakh to her for the treatment of Dr Anwar Sajjad and gave the cheque of financial assistance worth Rs four lakh to the mother of the ailing child. The handicapped youth namely Muhammad Farooq Ehsanul Haq was given a cheque worth Rs 1.20 lakh as financial assistance. Talking to the wife of Dr Anwar Sajjad, the chief minister said that he is an asset of Urdu literature and Punjab government will make every effort for his treatment.

He also assured to the mother of the ailing child that every possible support will be given for the treatment of the child by the Punjab government. Muhammad Farooq Ehsanul Haq thanked the chief minister for providing financial support for electronic wheel chair.